John Paul Hammer, 50, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at his residence in Alexander County.

He was born to Tommy Greg Hammer and Margaret Chapman Hammer on Friday, June 1, 1973, in Alexander County. Mr. Hammer was self-employed as a meat processor. John was a member of Beulah Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish the memories of John include his parents, Tommy and Margaret Hammer; brothers, Jeff Hammer and Steve Hammer; maternal grandmother, Elizabet “Sid” Hammer; brother, Maddox Hammer; and girlfriend, Sharon Mayberry.

A visitation will be held Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Alexander Funeral Service from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held Thursday, June 22, 2023, in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel at 4:00 p.m. Rev. Steve Gunter and Rev. Jared Moody will officiate. Inurnment will be with the family.

