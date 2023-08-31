James “Jimmy” Dwight Chatham, 76, passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at his home in Alexander County.

He was born to the late Hugh Gordon Chatham and Novella Icenhour Chatham on Tuesday, October 29, 1946, in Alexander County. Mr. Chatham attended West Lenoir Bible College and was the first pastor of Goldsboro Ave. Baptist Church. Jimmy was a member of Russell Gap Baptist Church and served as their preacher until he retired.

Those left to cherish the memories of Jimmy include his wife of 56 years, Jeannette Goodin Chatham; his daughters, Robin Hays and Tami Collins; a sister, Joyce Russell; and a brother, Tommy Chatham.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Russell Gap Baptist Church from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The funeral will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Russell Gap Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Three Forks Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Keith Bowman and Rev. Michael Barber will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alexander Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.