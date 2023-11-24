The D.O.T. Legend “The Sheriff” and our hero Robert “Lynn” Marshall of Taylorsville went to work the streets of gold on Friday, November 24, 2023, at his home, surrounded by loved ones, at the age of 75, after an extended illness.

He was born to the late John Thurmond and Elma Clanton Marshall on June 23, 1948. Lynn retired as a supervisor from the D.O.T. after 43 years. During his free time, he enjoyed farming, watching the Braves, Carolina Tar Heel Basketball, the news, NASCAR, and listening to WTLK/B86.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Steve Marshall.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 53 years, Mima Jean Fox Marshall; two sons, Jody Marshall (Paula) and Stacy Marshall; grand-daughter, Sadie; aunt, Mary Helen Lackey; cousin, Jeff Marshall; a friend like a brother, Fred Smith; and his dogs, Scooter and OJ.

Visitation for Lynn will be held on Monday, November 27, 2023, in the sanctuary at East Taylorsville Baptist Church from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, in the sanctuary at East Taylorsville Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the Mt. Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Jamie Steele and Clay Lunsford will officiate.

Jimmy Cook, Lindsay Deal, Jerry Hefner, Jeremey Hiatt, Steven Jolly, and Albree Wike will serve as pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Wike, Fred Wike, Blake Bowman, Andy Bumgarner, Robert Chapman, Randy James, Bobby Johnson, Gary Hagen, John Cook, David Land, Dennis Johnson, Lester Bentley, Cole Gurley, Scotty Abernathy, and Rick Bostian.

Donations may be made to Alexander Hospice at 50 Lucy Echerd Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Alexander Hospice for the care they have given them during this time and will be donating a Christmas Tree to Hospice in honor of Lynn.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.